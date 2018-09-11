MANOKOTAK, Alaska (AP) — A 23-year-old southwest Alaska man died in the crash of a pickup.
Alaska State Troopers say Darren Nanalook of Manokotak (man-oh-KOH-tak) died when his truck crashed in the village. High speed may have been a factor.
Troopers received a call on the crash shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday. Officers from Dillingham investigated.
Local medical responders pronounced Nanalook dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled in Anchorage.
Manokotak is a village of nearly 500 people on the Igushik River about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Dillingham and 347 miles (558 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.