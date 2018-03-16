ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A southwest Alaska man died when his snowmobile crashed on tundra.
Alaska State Troopers say 63-year-old Walter Lewis of Chefornak (chuh-FOR-nuk) died Wednesday as he was hauling firewood with a sled.
There were no witnesses to the crash.
Troopers took a call early Thursday that Lewis’ body was found under the loaded sled about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Nunapitchuk (noo-NAH-pit-chuk).
The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.
Chefornak is 98 miles (157 kilometers) southwest of Bethel and 490 miles (788 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.