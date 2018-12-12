NUNAPITCHUK, Alaska (AP) — A southwest Alaska village man suspected of stabbing another person with an ulu has been charged with felony assault.

Alaska State Troopers say 21-year-old Dale Sallison of Nunapitchuk (noo-NUH-pit-chook) stabbed one family member, choked another and assaulted a third.

He’s charged with four counts of assault and criminal mischief and is being held without bail.

An ulu is a knife with a curved blade that’s traditionally used for cutting and scraping fish or game animals. Troopers say Sallison used the ulu to stab a family member in the shoulder.

Troopers say alcohol was a factor in the case.

Online court records do not list Sallison’s attorney.

Nunapitchuk is a village of 620 people about 22 miles (35 kilometers) northwest of Bethel.