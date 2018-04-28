KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Southwest Airlines says it intends to offer flights to four Hawaii airports.
West Hawaii Today reports the Dallas-based carrier announced this week that it plans to offer service to Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport on the Big Island, Lihue Airport on Kauai, Kahului Airport on Maui and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Oahu.
In the airline’s quarterly profit report Thursday, CEO Gary C. Kelly said they are still expecting to begin selling tickets for Hawaii flights later this year.
The airline is still awaiting approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to offer the trips across the Pacific Ocean.
Southwest says it plans to announce flight routes and service dates after they receive the clearances.
