ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A southern Utah family that has produced several generations of rodeo champions is chronicled in a new book called “The Last Cowboys.”

The Spectrum reports that the Wrights family book written by New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter John Branch was released May 15. Branch spent more than three years with the Wrights to put it together.

The Wrights from Milford, Utah, have produced generation after generation of rodeo champions. But the book isn’t just about winning saddle bronc titles. It’s about a family’s challenge adapting to a changing West as the world grows smaller around them.

Branch said he rarely begins to write a story without knowing the end. But says he knew “The Last Cowboys” would be an exception.

