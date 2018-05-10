BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Southern University has signed a contract for the school’s medical marijuana program with a firm struggling with its ownership structure.

The Advocate reports Southern said Thursday that the contract has been signed with the two biggest owners of Advanced Biomedics. The majority owner, Carrol Castille, and the founder and minority owner, Chad Bodin, have been battling in a Lafayette court for weeks. The contract was signed on assurances that the company is working to resolve the ongoing feud.

Southern spokeswoman Lakeeshia Giddens Lusk said in an email that the owners have reached a resolution in principle and are working on the details. She said the university advised the two it would select another vendor if they couldn’t resolve the dispute. Southern gave the company until Thursday to reach a resolution.

