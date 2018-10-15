PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A southern Oregon wildfire burning for months has flared up, prompting new evacuations and a declaration from the governor that clears the way for more resources to be sent to the blaze.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Klondike fire spokesperson Kale Casey says people in about 40 homes were under mandatory evacuation orders Monday morning.

Gov. Kate Brown on Monday declared a conflagration for the fire, which flared up Sunday south of the community of Agness in 20- to 30-mph winds and extremely dry conditions.

Casey says winds picked up embers from within the Klondike fire perimeter and carried them up to 6 miles. He says the fire remains active.

Fire marshal’s office personnel were arriving Monday to protect homes and buildings.

Casey said there were no reports of injuries.

