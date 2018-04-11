PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal fish managers have delivered good news to anglers in southern Oregon.

One year after a crash in Klamath River salmon returns sparked a full-scale closure to sport and commercial fishing, anglers in that part of the state will get an uninterrupted chinook season from May 19 through Aug. 26.

The Mail Tribune reports the framework was the most liberal option under consideration by the Pacific Fishery Management Council when its members set the seasons Tuesday during a meeting in Portland.

Sport salmon fishing in the ocean off the Columbia River will open June 23 and is expected to run through Labor Day, unless salmon quotas are reached earlier.