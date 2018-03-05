BOSTON (AP) — Southern New England continues to recover from last week’s nor’easter.

Nearly 100,000 utility customers in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island remain without electricity Monday, some schools remain closed, and the commuter trains continue to experience delays.

Dozens of Massachusetts schools remained closed Monday, most of them in coastal areas south of Boston, which bore the brunt of last week’s storm.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority was reporting commuter rail delays, particularly along coastal routes still recovering from weather-related problems.

The region’s major airports were operating at near normal capacity.

Even as crews continue to remove debris left in the wake of last week’s storm, the region is preparing for another storm that could bring close to a foot of in central Massachusetts and northern portions of Connecticut and Rhode Island.