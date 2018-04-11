BEDFORD, Ind. (AP) — A rural southern Indiana school district will be getting help from city and county government leaders in paying to have police officers at some schools.

The North Lawrence Community Schools plan calls for full-time officers at Bedford North Lawrence High School and its three middle schools. The (Bedford) Times-Mail reports the school district expects to pay half the cost, with the city and county splitting the rest.

Bedford City Council members voted 6-0 Tuesday night in favor of the city’s share.

Police Chief Dennis Parsley says he spent nine years working in schools, but budget constraints have pulled officers out of such assignments.

Officials expect the officers to start at the schools for the 2018-19 school year.

Information from: The Times-Mail, http://www.tmnews.com