SELLERSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A two-year interstate highway widening project in southern Indiana is coming to a close.

The News and Tribune reports lanes will start to reopen next week on a roughly three-mile stretch of I-65 north of Jeffersonville that includes Sellersburg. Within about a week, Indiana Department of Transportation officials say motorists will be able to use six lanes.

During construction, northbound traffic has been rerouted to the interstate’s southbound side.

Transportation spokesman Harry Maginity says the new, 12-foot lanes and “generous shoulders” should greatly improve traffic flow and safety. He adds the widening project also should provide capacity for the next 25-30 years.

The $67 million project is part of a larger effort that aims to expand heavily traveled interstates approaching 50 years of age.

___

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com