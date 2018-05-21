CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Southern Illinois University’s president says he won’t step down after lawmakers called for his resignation following allegations he secretly tried to move more than $5 million in state appropriations from Carbondale to Edwardsville campuses.
The Southern Illinoisan reports that SIU President Randy Dunn said Friday that he won’t resign.
Carbondale professor Kathleen Chwalisz’s column published last week alleged Dunn hid the proposed transfer from Carbondale officials. Chwalisz also alleges that documents she acquired through a public records request show Dunn manufactured a justification for the proposal, which failed to pass the Board of Trustees last month.
Republican Reps. Terri Bryant and Chad Hays, as well as Democratic Rep. Natalie Phelps Finnie, have called for Dunn’s resignation.
Dunn says the allegations are “misleading and … grossly misrepresenting the situation.”
Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com