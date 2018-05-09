GOREVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois man has died after falling more than 60 feet from the edge of a waterfall area at a state park.

Williamson County Coroner Mike Burke says 22-year-old Charles D. Gill of Pittsburg died Sunday after falling at Ferne Clyffe State Park. The coroner says Gill apparently lost his footing. He was taken to a Marion hospital where he was pronounced dead about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Williamson County coroner are investigating.

IDNR spokesman Ed Cross urged safety to prevent other accidents. He asked hikers to stay on designated trails and wear suitable clothing and shoes. He also said hikers should bring water and tell someone where and when they’re hiking in case something happens.