BENTON, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife.

Brian Pheasant was charged in the death of Beth Pheasant on Halloween night in 2016. Prosecutors alleged Pheasant arrived at his Christopher home with a gun to kill his wife after discovering earlier that month she was having an affair.

The verdict came Tuesday after a 10-day trial. The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reports in final arguments Franklin County State’s Attorney Evan Owens dismissed Pheasant’s claims he had planned to kill himself in front of his wife, but accidently shot her instead.

Defense attorney Paula Newcomb said the state’s case was all based on emotion. She said they had to prove Pheasant had intent to kill Beth Pheasant that night, and they didn’t.

