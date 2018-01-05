LOS ANGELES (AP) — Months of withering weather could be coming to an end in Southern California.
The National Weather Service says widespread rain is expected Monday into Wednesday, with possible downpours and debris flows in recent wildfire burn areas.
Recent rain so far along the California coast has generally come no farther south than Point Conception on the Santa Barbara County coast.
But forecasters say Southern California should get its first major rainfall of the season next week, starting on the Central Coast Monday morning and then moving into Ventura and Los Angeles counties in the afternoon.
Most Read Stories
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- Washington state AG sues Motel 6 over giving ICE info on 9,000 guests
- 'An attack on Seattle': Washington state officials say they won't back down on legal pot as Sessions rescinds Obama-era policy
- 'It's either fight or die': Seattle woman fights off machete-wielding man on New Year's Day
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up
Peak rainfall rates will range from a half-inch (1.27 centimeters) to 1 inch (2.54 centimeters) per hour. The weather service says that’s likely to create debris flows in burn areas such as the huge Thomas Fire.