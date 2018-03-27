CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a police dog in Southern California died after succumbing to a medical condition.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Chula Vista Police Lt. Eric Thunberg said Monday in a release that Griffen, a 7-year old Belgian Malinois, died. Thunberg did not specify the dog’s ailment.

Thunberg says Griffen “passed away peacefully” Saturday in the presence of his handler, his handler’s family, and other members of the department’s K-9 Program.

Thunberg says Griffen spent most of his career working during the night to support the patrol division.

The lieutenant says Griffen also appeared at community events and public demonstrations.

