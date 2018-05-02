LOS ANGELES (AP) — A cold late-season weather system has brought snow to Southern California mountains.
Enough snow has fallen that Caltrans says chain controls are in effect Wednesday for various routes in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.
The National Weather Service says snow is at elevations above 5,500 feet (1,676 meters) but a winter weather advisory will expire before noon.
Rain showers have occurred widely across Southern California but 48-hour totals are light.
A low pressure system that brought the unusual May chill has moved over Arizona and forecasters say the cold will rapidly give way to warming that will send temperatures well above normal into next week.