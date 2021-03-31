Federal and state law enforcement, academics and some media track mass shootings in the United States. But they use a variety of definitions for a mass shooting and they come up with different data sets.
Two findings they agree on: One, the United States is by far the world’s leader in mass shooting incidents, and, two, mass shootings account for just a sliver of all gun-related deaths in the United States.
Here’s a numerical look at recent U.S. mass shootings — including ones at spas in the Atlanta area and at a grocery store in Boulder, Colo., in March — in which four or more people were shot:
125 — Mass shootings through March 31, 2021, including the shooting in Orange, Calif., on Wednesday
614 — Mass shootings in all of 2020
190 — Fatalities so far in 2021
446 — Fatalities in 2020
408 — Injured in mass shootings so far in 2021
2,515 — Injuries in 2020
10 — Number of fatalities in most lethal incident so far this year (March 22, Boulder, Colo.)
7 — Number of fatalities in most lethal incidents of 2020 (March 15, Moncure, N.C.; June 4, Valhermoso, Ala.; Sept. 7, Aguanga, Calif.)
Sources: Gun Violence Archive, Vox, Stanford University