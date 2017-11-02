SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A 70-year-old Southern California man has been charged with murdering his mother for financial gain in 1994.

The Orange County district attorney’s office says Newport Beach police arrested John Henry Van Uden III of Dana Point as he got off his boat Thursday.

Prosecutors allege he struck his mother, 76-year-old Frances Marjorie Van Uden, with a blunt object on March 3, 1994. Concerned neighbors who hadn’t seen her in two days called police, who found her dead in the living room of her Newport Beach home.

Her son John was identified as a possible suspect early on but the investigation went on for years.

Arraignment has been scheduled for Monday in Santa Ana. It’s not known if he has an attorney.