CHINO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California family has a hole in the ceiling and a story to tell after chunks of ice smashed through the roof.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise reports that the ice crashed into the Chino home of Brandon Blanchard on Saturday and landed in his daughter’s bathroom.

Nobody was hurt but the ice left a 2 ½-foot hole in the ceiling.

The ice may have fallen from a passing airliner although the Federal Aviation Administration hasn’t confirmed that.

Spokesman Ian Gregor says the ice is clear and could have formed on the outside of a jetliner from a galley leak. Blue ice comes from a jet’s lavatory.

Blanchard has preserved the ice and is keeping it in a freezer.