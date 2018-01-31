LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clear skies are giving Southern Californians an unimpeded view of the first super blue blood moon in 35 years.

At the famous Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, hundreds of people gathered on the lawn to catch the cosmic show that started around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Sky-gazers also lined the beach near the Santa Monica Pier, some snapping photos and others just reclined in the sand staring upward.

The second full moon in a calendar month is a blue moon. This one also happens to be an especially close and bright moon, or supermoon. The addition of a total eclipse is known as a blood moon for its red tint.

NASA is calling it a lunar trifecta: the first of its kind since 1982. The combination won’t happen again until 2037.