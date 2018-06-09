HUMBOLDT, Neb. (AP) — State health and environment officials have issued a health alert for toxic blue-green algae at Kirkman’s Cove near Humboldt in the southeastern corner of Nebraska.

Officials say in a news release Friday that the alerts were issued following tests of the lake water.

Skin exposed to the toxin from certain strains of blue-green algae can develop rashes and blisters. Someone who drinks water containing the toxin is at risk for headaches, nausea and muscular pain.

Nebraska lakes will continue to be monitored weekly throughout the 2018 recreational season. Sampling results for harmful algal blooms and bacteria will be updated every Friday and posted on the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality’s website at http://deq.ne.gov .