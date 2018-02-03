HAYTI HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died in a structure fire in southeastern Missouri.
The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that the fire broke out early Saturday in a building in Hayti Heights.
Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says someone called 911 to report a structure fire at 4:10 a.m. Saturday. Arriving firefighters and deputies were told two people had died in the fire.
Officials say that upon putting out the flames, firefighters found the body of an adult and a child near the front door. Officials say two 16-year-olds escaped the fire with minor injuries. The names of the victims were not released Saturday morning.
Officials say a preliminary investigation indicates no foul play but an investigation into what caused the fire continues.
Information from: Standard Democrat, http://www.standard-democrat.com