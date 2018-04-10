MADISON, Ind. (AP) — A southeastern Indiana couple has been found dead after a fire at their home.
Jefferson County Coroner Rodney Nay says the fire early Tuesday killed Robert and Donna Hudson of Madison. He didn’t say how old they were but said both were elderly.
Deputy Madison Fire Chief Kenny Washer says firefighters were called to the blaze about 1 a.m.
WAVE-TV reports firefighters found the home engulfed in flames and the Hudsons were found dead inside. Their causes of death were not immediately known.
