SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in South Texas has been charged with sexual assault.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy Leonard Lopez was charged Tuesday in connection with a 2016 sexual assault case. Sheriff Javier Salazar says the 47-year-old deputy was off-duty when the alleged assault occurred.

Salazar says Lopez was put on administrative duty when the department became aware of the allegations in May. He says Lopez will receive pay on administrative leave for 10 days, after which he is not allowed to return.

The sheriff’s office has started an administrative case against Lopez.

Lopez is a 15-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, where he worked as a spokesman for some time.

Lopez is the third Bexar County deputy arrested this month.

Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com