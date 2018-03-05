MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — A suspended state district judge in South Texas has pleaded not guilty to charges that he accepted bribes for several years in return for favorable rulings.

Judge Rodolfo “Rudy” Delgado pleaded not guilty to three federal bribery charges and three of violating a federal travel statute. He entered the pleas in a court document filed Monday in federal court in McAllen, Texas.

A criminal complaint said the FBI had investigated Delgado since 2016 and used as an informant an attorney who argued criminal cases before the judge.

The complaint says Delgado as recently as Jan. 17 accepted a bribe of $5,500, and alleges he accepted bribes as far back as 2008.