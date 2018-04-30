EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — A South Texas state district judge says he’s resigning in the wake of federal charges that he accepted bribes for several years in return for favorable rulings.

Judge Rodolfo “Rudy” Delgado has pleaded not guilty in McAllen to three federal bribery charges and three of violating a federal travel statute. At a news conference in his Edinburg courtroom, the 64-year-old judge said he was resigning to concentrate on his defense and avoid disrupting court operations.

A criminal complaint said the FBI had investigated Delgado since 2016 and used as an informant an attorney who argued criminal cases before the judge.

The complaint says Delgado as recently as Jan. 17 accepted a bribe of $5,500, and alleges he accepted bribes as far back as 2008.