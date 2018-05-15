MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — A South Texas doctor has been charged in a $240 million health care fraud and international money laundering scheme.

The indictment unsealed Monday accuses Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada of falsely diagnosing patients with degenerative diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis. It also alleges that the 61-year-old physician and his co-conspirators administered chemotherapy and other toxic medications to patients.

John Cronan is assistant attorney general for the U.S. Justice Department’s Criminal Division. He alleges Zamora-Quezada orchestrated the fraud scheme and put the health of children, elderly and disabled patients in jeopardy.

The indictment says the excessive medical procedures were allegedly used to fund Zamora-Quezada’s lavish lifestyle, including a million-dollar private jet and Maserati both emblazoned with his initials.

Zamora-Quezada didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to a telephone message from The Associated Press.