MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — A South Texas doctor has been charged in a $240 million health care fraud and international money laundering scheme.
The indictment unsealed Monday accuses Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada of falsely diagnosing patients with degenerative diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis. It also alleges that the 61-year-old physician and his co-conspirators administered chemotherapy and other toxic medications to patients.
John Cronan is assistant attorney general for the U.S. Justice Department’s Criminal Division. He alleges Zamora-Quezada orchestrated the fraud scheme and put the health of children, elderly and disabled patients in jeopardy.
The indictment says the excessive medical procedures were allegedly used to fund Zamora-Quezada’s lavish lifestyle, including a million-dollar private jet and Maserati both emblazoned with his initials.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks over China
- Indonesia’s ‘sick’ new suicide bombers: parents with their children VIEW
Zamora-Quezada didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to a telephone message from The Associated Press.