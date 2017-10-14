SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (AP) — South Salt Lake police say three people were hospitalized after being found stabbed at a residence.

Sgt. Matthew Oehler says two of the three people found stabbed late Friday night are males and the third is a female.

He says two were hospitalized in stable condition and one in critical condition.

Additional information was not released.

Oehler says the investigation is ongoing and that police are asking anyone with information to call the South Salt Lake Police Department.