Share story

By
The Associated Press

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (AP) — South Salt Lake police say three people were hospitalized after being found stabbed at a residence.

Sgt. Matthew Oehler says two of the three people found stabbed late Friday night are males and the third is a female.

He says two were hospitalized in stable condition and one in critical condition.

Additional information was not released.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Oehler says the investigation is ongoing and that police are asking anyone with information to call the South Salt Lake Police Department.

The Associated Press