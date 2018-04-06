The conviction and sentencing represented a climactic moment in an influence-peddling scandal that drew tens of thousands of South Koreans into the streets demanding Park’s resignation and shook the country’s political and business worlds.

SEOUL, South Korea — Park Geun-hye, South Korea’s impeached and ousted president, was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison on bribery and other charges in a case that exposed the entrenched, collusive ties between the government and huge conglomerates like Samsung.

Park — the daughter of a past dictator — is the country’s first former leader to be convicted of crimes since two former military-backed presidents were found guilty of sedition and corruption in the 1990s. Park’s conviction on bribery, coercion, abuse of power and other charges was the first lower-court ruling on a criminal case to be broadcast live in South Korea.

Many viewed her conviction as a giant step forward for South Korea’s democracy, raising hopes that the country would tackle the corruption that accompanied its impressive economic rise. But there are fears that no true change is possible until the country’s powerful conglomerates are held to better account for serious white-collar crimes like bribery. Indeed, a Samsung executive implicated in the scandal has already been released from prison.

At the center of the scandal that brought down Park’s government was the allegation that she and Choi Soon-sil, a longtime friend and confidante, collected or demanded large bribes from three big businesses, including Samsung, the country’s largest family-controlled conglomerate. Separately, the two women were accused of coercing 18 businesses into making donations worth $72 million to two foundations Choi controlled.

Park, 66, did not appear in court for her case Friday. She has refused to attend any court hearings since October, staying in her prison cell, complaining of poor health and insisting she is the victim of a political conspiracy.

Park is expected to appeal the verdict. Her supporters, mostly older South Koreans, have insisted on her innocence, and hundreds of them protested outside the courthouse Friday, demanding her release and calling her a victim of “political revenge.”

The National Assembly impeached Park in December 2016 on charges of bribery and abuse of presidential power after weeks of demonstrations. In March 2017, the Constitutional Court upheld the lawmakers’ decision, making Park the first South Korean leader to be removed from office through parliamentary impeachment. She was arrested three weeks later.

The same court panel that handled Park’s case called her and Choi criminal co-conspirators when it sentenced Choi to 20 years in prison Feb. 13 on bribery, extortion and other criminal charges.

Park has tearfully apologized to the public, cutting ties with Choi and insisting she was not aware of many of her friend’s illegal activities. Her lawyers also appealed for leniency, arguing that the money collected from big businesses was not used for her personal gain. Some of the money Choi secured from South Korean businesses went to finance her daughter’s equestrian career.

In Friday’s verdict, Park was convicted of collecting or demanding nearly $22 million in bribes from three of South Korea’s top business conglomerates: Samsung, Lotte and SK.

The former president was also found guilty of abusing her power to help Choi and her associates win lucrative business contracts from big businesses, and of blacklisting artists, writers and movie directors deemed unfriendly to her government, excluding them from state support programs.

Park was also ordered to pay $17 million in fines.

“The accused caused chaos in state affairs by abusing the power given to her by the people, and it is necessary to hold her responsible with a stern punishment so that similar things will not happen again,” the presiding judge, Kim Se-yoon, said in the nationally televised sentencing.

Friday’s sentencing was an ignominious end to Park’s career. A daughter of former military dictator Park Chung-hee, she grew up in South Korea’s presidential residence, the Blue House, and essentially served as her father’s first lady after her mother was assassinated by a pro-North Korea gunman in 1974. Her father’s 18-year dictatorship ended with his own assassination by his spy chief in 1979. Never married and childless, Park lived a reclusive life afterward.

Her fortunes changed amid the Asian financial crisis of 1998, when South Koreans, hankering for her father’s charismatic leadership, elected her to the National Assembly. She became a political boss and a conservative icon.

But as president, she was accused of being disconnected from the public and of mishandling the aftermath of a 2014 ferry disaster that killed more than 300 people, most of them teenagers. In 2016, the news media began reporting allegations of influence-peddling, igniting the scandal that consumed Park’s administration and sent huge crowds of demonstrators into the streets of Seoul every weekend for months.