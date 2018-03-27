DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has visited some of his country’s special forces troops who are training soldiers in the United Arab Emirates.

The South Korean presidency issued a statement on Tuesday saying Moon visited their base in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Like with many other visits in the UAE by Moon, it was closed off to local journalists.

South Korean special operations forces have been training Emirati forces since 2011 as part of a program called “Akh,” the Arabic word for “brother.”

Moon later visited Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, for a luncheon where he gave a brief speech about relations between his country and the UAE.

South Korea is helping the UAE build a $20 billion nuclear power plant, the first on the Arabian Peninsula.