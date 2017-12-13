BEIJING (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in is visiting Beijing on a mission to repair ties frayed by a dispute over the deployment of an anti-missile system.
Moon is due to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, after which the two leaders were to preside over a document signing ceremony.
China has strongly objected to the deployment of the system known as THAAD, saying it allows monitoring of military activity in northeastern China.
South Korean businesses in China have suffered as a result of the dispute and China suspended group tours to South Korea that are a mainstay of the local tourism industry.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Who knew a story about Tom the Costco doorman could restore one’s faith in humanity? | Nicole Brodeur
- Swedish Health nurses and caregivers vote no confidence in leadership
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
Moon has struggled to balance South Korea’s close political and military ties with the U.S. with its economic dependency on the Chinese market.