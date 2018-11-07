SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s foreign minister says the United States has confirmed that North Korea initiated the cancellation of a meeting this week between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a senior North Korean official on nuclear issues.

Kang Kyung-wha told lawmakers on Thursday that U.S. officials told Seoul that North Korea sent a notification to Washington to call off the meeting aimed at discussing the North’s denuclearization and setting up a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kang provided no information on why North Korea canceled the meeting.

Trump says the United States is “in no rush” and that the meeting would be rescheduled.