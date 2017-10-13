SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has extended the detention of former President Park Geun-hye, who is on trial over broad corruption allegations that led to her removal from office and arrest in March.

The Seoul Central District Court on Friday issued an additional six-month arrest warrant for Park which will take effect once the current warrant expires on Monday.

Prosecutors said Park should be kept behind bars until the court reaches a verdict in her case, citing concerns she might try to destroy evidence if released.

Park faces the possibility of a lengthy prison term over charges that she colluded with a friend to take tens of millions of dollars from companies in bribes and extortion.