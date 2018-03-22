Nation & World South Korean court approves arrest warrant for ex-President Lee Myung-bak in corruption scandal Originally published March 22, 2018 at 7:24 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean court approves arrest warrant for ex-President Lee Myung-bak in corruption scandal. The Associated Press Next StoryRhode Island unemployment rate holds steady at 4.5 percent Previous StoryHouse OKs bill to cut state funding to cities using cameras