The capture of the Lighthouse Winmore was revealed after President Donald Trump accused China of secretly transferring petroleum to the rogue nation’s vessels.

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has seized a Hong Kong-flagged oil tanker accused of transferring 600 tons of refined oil to a North Korean ship in October in violation of United Nations sanctions, South Korean officials said Friday.

Officials revealed they had impounded the 11,253-ton tanker, the Lighthouse Winmore, and questioned its crew. The revelation came a day after President Donald Trump accused China of letting fuel oil flow into North Korea through illicit ship-to-ship transfers on international waters.

There was no immediate evidence of official Chinese involvement in the Lighthouse Winmore’s dealings with the North Koreans.

The registered owner of the ship is a Hong Kong company, Win More Shipping. The only director of that company is Gong Ruiqiang, who lives in Guangzhou, China, according to Hong Kong corporate filings. The ship was being leased by a Taiwanese company, South Korean Foreign Ministry officials said Friday.

The Lighthouse Winmore docked at the South Korean port of Yeosu on Oct. 11 to load 14,039 tons of refined petroleum from Japan, they said. Four days later, it departed Yeosu, reportedly heading for Taiwan. Instead, it transferred the refined oil to four other ships in international waters, including 600 tons transferred to the North Korean ship Sam Jong 2 on Oct. 19, officials said.

A similar ship-to-ship transfer involving another North Korean ship, Rye Song Gang 1, was captured in satellite photos released by the U.S. Treasury Department on Nov. 21, although the department did not release the name of the other ship involved in the high-seas transaction.

South Korean authorities boarded the Lighthouse Winmore and questioned its crew members when they returned to Yeosu on Nov. 24. The ship was formally impounded by South Korea after the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution Dec. 22 requiring member countries to inspect and impound any vessel in their ports that was believed to have been used for prohibited activities with North Korea.

Under those sanctions, countries cannot export more than a half-million barrels of refined petroleum products, an 89 percent cut from previous annual shipments, and 4 million barrels of crude oil in total per year to North Korea. They are required to report their oil shipments to the North so that the Security Council can keep a real-time update of the aggregate amount and determine whether the caps have been reached.

The Security Council has also banned ship-to-ship transfers of oil on the high seas because they can be used as a loophole to avoid the sanctions.

The Lighthouse Winmore remains in South Korean custody, officials said Friday. Its 25 crewmen — 23 Chinese citizens and two men from Myanmar — will be allowed to leave after the investigation is over.

Word of the seizure emerged after Trump used a post on Twitter and an interview with The New York Times to accuse China of letting oil flow into North Korea in defiance of U.N. sanctions, warning that there will be no “friendly solution” until the flow stops.

When it blacklisted several Chinese trading companies and North Korean shipping companies and their vessels in November, the U.S. Treasury Department said North Korea was “known to employ deceptive shipping practices, including ship-to-ship transfers.”

Trump’s criticism of China came after the South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo, quoting anonymous sources, reported that U.S. spy satellites detected 30 ship-to-ship transfers of oil and other products since October in international waters between North Korea and China.

The report said the “smuggling” took place between North Korean vessels and ships believed to be from China.

The U.S. has called on the Security Council to blacklist 10 ships — including the Lighthouse Winmore, the Sam Jong 2 and the Rye Song Gang 1 — for circumventing sanctions by conducting ship-to-ship transfers of refined petroleum products to North Korean vessels or transporting North Korean coal, Reuters reported, citing U.N. documents.

China disputed the news-media reports.

Ren Guoqiang, a spokesman for the Chinese Defense Ministry, said Thursday: “The situation you have mentioned absolutely does not exist.”