SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says its president will hold summit talks next week with Chinese President Xi Jinping to try to improve ties strained over the deployment of a U.S. missile-defense system.
Senior presidential official Lee Sang-chul told a televised briefing Tuesday that President Moon Jae-in and Xi will talk on the sidelines of an annual regional forum in Vietnam next week.
Lee says the agreement is part of efforts by the two countries to put bilateral ties on a normal track.
In response to the missile-defense system’s deployment, China has issued angry rhetoric and South Korean businesses operating in China have suffered economic retaliation.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
China believes the system poses a threat to its own security. Seoul and Washington say it is purely aimed at defending South Korea against North Korean threats.