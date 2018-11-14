CHEORWON, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is dismantling frontline guard posts with dynamite and excavators as part of its agreements to lower military tensions with North Korea.

The two Koreas last week completed withdrawing troops and firearms from some of their guard posts along their border before dismantling them. The steps are part of their tension-reduction agreements signed in September.

South Korea’s military on Thursday invited journalists to watch the destruction of a guard post with dynamite on the central border town of Cheorwon.

Plumes of thick, black smokes billowed from the site.

The military later allowed the journalists to watch soldiers bulldozing a guard post with construction equipment.

The two Koreas have agreed to dismantle or disarm 11 of their guard posts each by the end of this month.