SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s skating authorities have suspended a national team coach for allegedly beating Olympic short track speed staking champion Shim Suk-hee.
The Korea Skating Union on Friday said Shim left a national team training center for two days this week after she was allegedly assaulted by one of her four male coaches. She returned to the center on Thursday.
Skating authorities confirmed an investigation is underway, but did not identify the coach.
Shim won the women’s short track 3,000-meter gold medal during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. She also took silver the 1,500 and bronze in the 1,000.
No details of the incident have been released, and It wasn’t immediately known if the 21-year-old was injured.
Shim is preparing for the Feb. 9-25 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.