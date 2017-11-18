SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — A former South Jordan police officer is facing charges after a body camera caught him talking about extorting his ex-wife.
KSL-TV in Salt Lake City reports that 31-year-old Jonathan Mangum, of Eagle Mountain, was charged Thursday by the Utah Attorney General’s Office with theft by extortion.
According to charging documents, Mangum responded to a domestic violence incident in August and told the suspect about how he had an incriminating photo of his ex-wife.
Mangum, who had only been divorced for a week, admitted to using the photo to stop his ex from pursuing a share of his pension.
Police officials discovered his remarks upon reviewing his body camera footage.
Mangum is scheduled for an initial court appearance Dec. 19. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.
Information from: KSL-TV, http://www.ksl.com/