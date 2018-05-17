SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — South Jordan police say they have arrested two teen boys suspected of stealing two guns and ammunition from a sporting goods store.

South Jordan police said in a statement that surveillance footages shows two suspects leaving a Sportman’s Warehouse on Saturday evening with one handgun each and some ammunition.

The Deseret News reports Sportsman’s Warehouse employees discovered the theft on Tuesday and reported it to police.

Police shared high-quality surveillance pictures of the suspects on social media on Wednesday. The suspects were identified within a few hours.

South Jordan police Lt. Matt Pennington says one teen was arrested at his house on Wednesday.

The other teen turned himself in later in the day, after his parents told detectives they were arranging a surrender.

___

