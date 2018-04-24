TIFTON, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia agricultural college is creating a teaching forest to educate students.

A foundation associated with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has purchased the 1,000 acres (400 hectares) which is north of the college’s Tifton campus.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Jerry Baker tells WFXL-TV that students will now be able to conduct long-term studies and the school will have more control over what’s done with the land.

Before now, the public college relied on smaller plots owned by others.

Baker says students will be able to learn more about land management techniques than on private land.

