SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The longest-serving education secretary in South Dakota history is retiring this week.
The Argus Leader reports that Melody Schopp will retire from her role at the state’s Department of Education Friday after serving as secretary since 2011. She has worked for the department for about 17 years.
Schopp says the highlight of her career was working to pass legislation in 2016 that increased teacher pay.
During her term in office, problematic financial practices came to light after an education cooperative misused funds from Gear Up, a federal program aimed at helping low-income middle and high school students prepare for college. Several lawmakers criticized Schopp by saying she could’ve prevented the scheme. Schopp maintains that the issue was handled properly.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish Health’s ambitious Seattle plans involved a developer with a stake in their success VIEW
- Prison escape of Darren Berg, Washington’s ‘Mini Madoff,' is like ‘Shawshank Redemption,' official says
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Seattle police recommend charging ex-City Council candidate for false reporting in voucher program | Times Watchdog
- Family finds solace in Washington state — and a new life — five years after daughter was killed at Sandy Hook VIEW
Don Kirkegaard will take over Schopp’s role in January. Kirkegaard currently serves as president of the state Board of Education Standards.
___
Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com