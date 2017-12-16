CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — Nine burros that are a favorite of visitors to South Dakota’s Custer State Park have been burned in a wildfire and it’s not known if they will survive.
Park visitor services program manager Kobee Stalder says Saturday that the burros are being treated by a veterinarian. He says the severity of the injuries might not be known for some time.
But he says officials are doing everything they can. The animals are getting antibiotics, pain medication, food and water.
Stalder says the burros have a lineage dating back to the 1930s, when they were used to give tours to the top of a peak in the Black Hills park.
Officials said the wildfire, which consumed more than 84 square miles (218 square kilometers), is 90 percent contained.