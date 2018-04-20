RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Three South Dakota American Indian tribes say they want to take over management of Sioux San Hospital in Rapid City from the U.S. Indian Health Service.

The Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board says in the news release that the Oglala, Cheyenne River and Rosebud Sioux tribes passed resolutions approving the effort and authorizing the board to manage the hospital.

Jerilyn Church, CEO of the board, tells the Rapid City Journal that the recent history of poor care delivered at Sioux San and other Great Plains IHS facilities sparked the move.

The board says funding would continue to come from the federal government because of historical treaty obligations.

The action follows an IHS decision to close the hospital’s emergency services and focus instead on outpatient and urgent care.

