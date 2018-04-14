PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A man who spent nearly 30 years at the South Dakota Highway Patrol has been sworn in as the state’s new U.S. marshal.

The Pierre Capital Journal reports that 64-year-old Dan Mosteller was sworn in April 3 as the U.S. marshal for South Dakota. The Senate confirmed Mosteller last month after President Donald Trump nominated him in October.

Mosteller joined the state Highway Patrol in 1983, serving as superintendent from 2003 until his retirement in 2010. Mosteller has since worked in security at the Capitol and became the law enforcement coordinator for the U.S. attorney’s office in South Dakota.

The U.S. Marshals Service is the country’s oldest law enforcement agency. The term normally lasts four years but tracks with a president’s term in office.

___

Information from: Pierre Capital Journal, http://www.capjournal.com