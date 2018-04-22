EMERY, S.D. (AP) — A seventh-grader in southeast South Dakota has just won the state geography bee for the third consecutive time.

Owen Fink won his third South Dakota geography bee earlier this month, the Daily Republic reported .

“I feel like everybody is pretty tired of this kid winning three years in a row, but I’m also excited because I get to go to D.C. again,” he said.

The Bridgewater-Emery Middle School student began loving geography at 3 years old when his mother gave him a puzzle of the United States and a globe.

“He read at an early age, so he learned the states and capitals,” said Valerie Marsh, Owen’s mother. “So I knew early on he had a knack for retaining facts and geography.”

Owen has competed in and won his school competition each of the last four years. Elementary Principal Kim Aman says she’s excited about exposure Owen gives the district.

“This is quite a feat to make it to state four years in a row,” Aman said. “It brings some recognition to Bridgwater-Emery. We plan to continue the bee because they learn about the world around them.”

Owen said he found the competitions have made him realize the importance of being a global citizen.

“You can operate all over the world,” he said. “If there’s a problem, your knowledge of geography can help protect the earth, its environment and its people.”

Owen will travel to Washington at the end of May for the national competition against more than 50 other students. He aims to make the finals, where the top 10 competitors are televised while competing for the national title.

