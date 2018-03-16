BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota State University football coach John Stiegelmeier has pleaded no contest to drunken driving.
Stiegelmeier was arrested Jan. 27 and later apologized for what he said was a poor decision.
Brookings County prosecutor Teree Nesvold tells the Argus Leader that Stiegelmeier pleaded no contest in a March 5 court appearance, and the judge granted a suspended imposition of sentence. If Stiegelmeier complies with the terms of probation, the case eventually will be wiped from his record.
Nesvold says the arrangement is common with first-offense DUIs.
Stiegelmeier is the winningest football coach in South Dakota State history, leading the Jackrabbits to a 148-97 record in 21 seasons.
