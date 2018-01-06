WAGNER, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a Charles Mix County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun.

The Daily Republic reports that Deputy Jesse McLaughlin is facing grand theft charges. No other details on the incident have been released.

Charles Mix County Sheriff Randy Thaler said in a statement that his office will not tolerate any of its employees breaking the law and taking advantage of other people’s property during an arrest.

