FREEMAN, S.D. (AP) — A Mennonite school in southeast South Dakota is selling items from its garden to raise money for a Puerto Rican sister school severely damaged by Hurricane Maria.

The Yankton Press & Dakotan reports that Freeman Academy is selling pumpkins and gourds with the goal of raising $1,000. Proceeds will benefit Academia Menonita Betania, a Mennonite school in rural Puerto Rico.

The school serves about 160 children but had to suspend operations last month after the hurricane slammed the island. A Mennonite Education Agency official says the school needs roof replacements as well as classroom supplies, technology and equipment.

A Freeman Academy official says the fundraising puts a face on victims of natural disasters, and fits the Mennonites’ global mission. Mennonites are Christian groups belonging to the Anabaptist denomination.

___

Information from: Yankton Press and Dakotan, http://www.yankton.net/